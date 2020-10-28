Reward offered in FBI search for armed bank robbery suspect

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance as they continue to search for an armed serial bank robber suspect.

Police described the suspect as an African-American male between 50 and 60 years old. In three of the four robberies the suspect was wearing a baseball hat and a face mask, and a long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirt.

On August 26, 2020, the suspect went to the Regions Bank in the 1900 block of Gravel Springs Road in Dacula. He again brandished a black handgun and demanded the bank tellers hand over cash.

On Wednesday, investigators announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

On June 15, 2020, the suspect entered the PNC Bank in the 1000 block of Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville. He pulled out a black handgun and demanded money. He later fired two gunshots into the wall.

Then on August 27, 2020 the man entered the Bank OZK at 2001 Grayson Highway in Grayson. He took out a black handgun and demanded money before firing a shot into the wall.

The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the suspect was last seen driving a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about the armed bank robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS(8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous and still be eligible to receive a cash reward.

