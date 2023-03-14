FBI offers $30K for info on 'armed and dangerous' Florida man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

article

The FBI has announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Florida man accused of several crimes connected to the violence at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Officials believe he has connections in the state of Georgia.

FBI SEARCHING FOR TWO ACCUSED POLK COUNTY CAPITOL RIOTERS AFTER DISAPPEARING

There has been a federal arrest warrant out for Jonathan Daniel Pollock's arrest in the United States District Court since June 25, 2021. He was charged with assaulting, resisting, impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting, theft of government property: restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE PLANS TO VISIT JAN. 6 RIOT DEFENDANTS IN PRISON

Pollock was described as a 24-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-10-inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He also goes by the alias ‘Jonny’.

Jonathan's sister, Olivia Pollock, is also at-large in connection to the attack on the Capitol. A federal judge in Washington issued a bench warrant for her arrest in early March after the court was notified that she removed an ankle monitor that was tracking her location, according to Joe Boland, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Lakeland, Florida office.

Officials said Pollock has other friends and family throughout central and north Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The FBI said he is a welder and ironworker by trade and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.

If you have any information on Pollock, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Officials said he should be considered both armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.