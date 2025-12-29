FBI serves arrest warrant during standoff at Alpharetta hotel

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Federal agents and local law enforcement gather outside the Comfort Suites on Kingswood Place as the FBI serves an arrest warrant during a standoff in Alpharetta on Dec. 29, 2025.

The Brief FBI served an arrest warrant at an Alpharetta hotel with assistance from Alpharetta police and North Fulton SWAT. A standoff occurred after the suspect barricaded inside a hotel room, authorities confirmed. The suspect’s father said he helped negotiators persuade his son to surrender safely.



Federal agents were on scene at a hotel in Alpharetta on Monday afternoon as the FBI served an arrest warrant. Local police and a regional SWAT team confirmed they assisted in the arrest.

What we know:

Alpharetta police confirmed officers responded to the Comfort Suites at 1005 Kingswood Place. According to an FBI spokesperson, the agents were at the hotel to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted suspect.

During the incident, there was a standoff involving the suspect.

The North Fulton SWAT and officers from the Alpharetta Police Department were also called in to assist.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with the suspect’s father, who said his son had barricaded himself inside a hotel room and that he came to the scene after being contacted by family members. The father said he worked with negotiators and was able to speak with his son by phone, encouraging him to surrender so no one would be hurt. He said his goal was to make sure his son was taken into custody safely.

He also said his son had recently been released from prison and denied that his son committed a murder, though he acknowledged authorities told him his son was wanted in connection with a homicide.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the suspect’s age, the nature of the charges, or details about the alleged crime.

The FBI said it has no further information to share at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.