Fayetteville firefighter to fly with U.S. Navy Blue Angels

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The Brief Fayetteville firefighter Ryan Hyde was chosen to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during an upcoming Peachtree City air show. Hyde will ride in an F/A-18 Super Hornet on Wednesday morning at Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City. The flight recognizes his nearly 13 years of service, including lifesaving rescues and leading a local breast cancer campaign.



City of Fayetteville Firefighter and Paramedic Ryan Hyde will fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Wednesday morning at Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City as part of the team's "Key Influencer" program.

What we know:

Fayetteville firefighter and paramedic Ryan Hyde will take to the skies in the backseat of an F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Atlanta Air Show officials selected Hyde for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels "Key Influencer" program, which honors deserving local community members.

The 45-minute flight is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City.

During the ride, Hyde will experience rolls, loops, and intense turns.

The backstory:

Hyde has devoted nearly 13 years to public safety, including over eight years with the Fayetteville department.

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce recently presented him with the BraveHeart Public Safety Award for exceptional leadership and bravery.

His lifesaving actions include a critical response in February, when he and a fellow first responder successfully resuscitated a child in cardiac arrest.

Hyde also directs the department's breast cancer awareness shirt campaign, which sells specially designed shirts to raise funds directly for local residents facing the disease.

What's next:

The flight serves as a preview for the Atlanta Air Show, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 at Atlanta Regional Airport.

The event marks the seventh stop on the 2026 Air Dot Show Tour.

Along with the headlining Blue Angels, the lineup features the F-16 Viper Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team, Full Throttle Formation Team, a P-51 Mustang demo, and aerobatic pilots Michael Goulian and Buck Roetman.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the full daily schedule of flight times for the weekend air show performances.