Fayetteville driver opens fire on car he believed was following him home, investigators say

The Brief A man shot at another driver in Fayetteville, mistakenly thinking he was being followed. The shooting incident was first reported when the injured driver sought treatment for a gunshot wound at around 7:20 p.m. Authorities discovered nine 9mm shell casings at the location of the shooting. The victim reported the shooter as an "irrational driver" after being attacked while heading home. The shooter, Joshua Carbin, aged 25, surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault, battery, and firearms possession during a crime.



A man surrendered to authorities and told them that he had shot at someone whom he believed was following him through a Fayetteville neighborhood on Monday evening.

"Officers were first alerted to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. when a driver transported himself to Piedmont Fayette Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the driver told detectives that he was shot by another driver while attempting to enter the victim's neighborhood. Investigators found nine 9mm shell casings at the scene along Stanley Road near Westside Way.

(Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim, who did not know the shooter, described the incident as "the result of an irrational driver." He explained he was driving home when a vehicle in front of him pulled over, and the driver began shooting at him.

Later that evening, Joshua Carbin, 25, of Fayetteville, turned himself in to the authorities, stating he believed he had shot someone who was following him. Carbin was taken into custody at the Fayette County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.