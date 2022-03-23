Fayette County woman sentenced to life in prison for stabbing husband to death

article

A Fayette County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was found guilty of stabbing her husband to death.

This week, a Fayette County jury found 35-year-old Alexandria Ginavia Mardell of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault.

According to officials, officers were called to Mardell's home located along Jordan Place in the Bailey Oaks subdivision on Dec. 23, 2019.

Court documents say Mardell stabbed her husband, 47-year-old John Mardell, at least 22 times and hit him in the head with a glass jar.

After the attack, officials say the woman packed a bag and fled the house in the victim's car.

"John Mardell’s death was horrific. His major organs were damaged, and he floundered on the ground, dying," Senior Assistant District Attorney Dan Hiatt said.

"John Mardell’s death was avoidable, senseless, and horribly violent," District Attorney Marie G. Broder said. "My deepest thanks goes to the investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and to my team for working so hard to bring justice to John."

After the verdict, a Fayette County judge sentenced Mardell to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

