Rescue group needs fosters, financial support after taking in puppies rescued from abuse

A Fayette County dog rescue is asking for the public's help with a litter of dogs that animal control seized in an abuse case. Royal Animal Refuge says the medical bills are piling up and they are also looking for foster homes.

Henry County Animal Shelter originally seized the mother and seven puppies in a cruelty case there after finding them in deplorable living conditions. One of the poor puppies has a skull fracture and possibly a broken foot. The litter is now at Royal Animal Refuge in Fayette County, where they are receiving medical care for a number of ailments including a respiratory infection.

The immediate need is for foster families and for funds to continue the medical care.

The Royal Animal Refuge in Fayette County is asking for foster homes and financial support after taking in a dog and its litter rescued from an abuse situation.

Henry County authorities were pleading for a rescue’s help. Royal Animal Refuge stepped up even though the private shelter is at full capacity, as most public and private shelters are currently.

The dogs are part Mastiff, so they are going to be big when fully grown, possibly over 150 pounds. Eventually, they will be up for adoption.

If you would like more information on helping these dogs or adopting any of the ones at Royal Animal Refuge, you can find them on Facebook and on the web.