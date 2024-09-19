Fayette County robbery goes awry as victim overpowers suspect: ‘Not today’

In brief: Robbery at Fayette car wash thwarted by victim and bystanders. Suspect Jamel Asante subdued, found with a handgun. Getaway driver fled but later returned, leading to arrest. Sheriff urges caution despite successful intervention. Asante and accomplice facing felony charges.



A robbery victim in Fayette County fought back and turned the tables on the suspect. When deputies arrived, they would find the man sprawled on the ground with several bystanders sitting on top of him.

Sheriff Barry Babb said it was safe to say that things didn’t turn out as planned for Jamel Asante. When deputies pulled him up from the ground, they would find he had one eye swollen shut and was somewhat incoherent from what the sheriff says was a pretty substantial beating.

"The robbery victim said, ‘Not today,’" Babb said.

The sheriff says it happened at a car wash in Fayette County on Sept 16. A worker told deputies a man walked up and tried to stick his hand in his pocket to steal cash.

The victim fought back and, with the help of others, subdued Asante until deputies arrived.

The video shows that in their search, they found the 17-year-old from Atlanta was carrying a semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket.

The sheriff says during the brawl, the getaway driver sped away, leaving Asante. They say, strangely enough, he returned to the crime scene. Deputies who had watched the surveillance video recognized him and placed him under arrest.

The sheriff warns that, while we all want justice, we should be careful out there.

Jamel Asante and 26-year-old Jaelen Greene of Fayetteville are both facing felony robbery and gun charges.