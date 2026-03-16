Fayette County day spa shut down after deputies raid business for sex crimes

The Brief Fayette County deputies arrested two women and shut down a local day spa following a prostitution investigation. The sheriff says the raid was sparked by complaints from citizens about aggressive solicitation at the business. Two employees now face sex crime charges after an undercover operation confirmed the illegal activity.



A Fayette County day spa is out of business and two women are behind bars following a sheriff’s office raid triggered by reports of solicitation.

Citizens report aggressive solicitation

What we know:

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb confirmed that the investigation into the Day Spa began after multiple citizen complaints. In one instance, a man pumping gas at a nearby convenience store reported that a woman from the spa approached him to solicit business. While the spa advertised walk-ins and chair massages, state records show the establishment was only licensed for cosmetology.

Undercover officers who entered the business described the behavior of the employees as "aggressive." Following the raid, two employees were arrested and charged with sex crimes.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the specific names of the two women arrested or the exact name of the spa involved. It is also unclear if the owner of the business will face additional charges beyond the two employees currently in custody.

Status of the investigation

By the numbers:

The operation resulted in two arrests and the immediate closure of the business. Sheriff Babb stated that while the two women have since bonded out of jail, the spa is required to remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

What's next:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office continues to process evidence from the raid. The two suspects are expected to appear in court at a later date to face the sex crime allegations.