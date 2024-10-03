Fayette County man guilty of murdering father, setting home ablaze

In brief: Griffin Leach has been found guilty by a jury for murdering his father and committing arson on their family home to cover the crime. Despite the destruction of the crime scene through fire, enough evidence was collected to establish that William Leach was murdered by his son. Griffin Leach was apprehended after suspiciously driving past the burning family home; he was found with a firearm confirmed to be the murder weapon. Leach initially claimed his father's death was a suicide, but inconsistencies in his story led to his conviction. Griffin Leach, already a convicted felon, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder and arson.



A Fayette County jury has returned a guilty verdict against Griffin Leach, who was charged with murdering his father, William Leach, and setting their family home on fire in a desperate attempt to cover up the crime.

Leach was arrested in January 2023 after deputies saw his truck drive past the burning home on Porter Road without stopping. Neighbors had alerted deputies that one of the family’s vehicles was missing, and moments later, the truck was spotted driving by the scene of the fire. Sheriff Barry Babb described Leach's behavior as suspicious.

Investigators testified that Leach had shot his father while he slept in his bed and then set the house on fire to hide the crime. The fire destroyed much of the Leach home, with the roof collapsing and the first floor falling into the basement. Despite the damage, investigators were still able to find enough evidence to conclude that William Leach had been shot and killed by his own son.

"The 2023 slaying of William Leach is the stuff of nightmares," said District Attorney Marie Broder, whose office prosecuted the case. "Everyone has a right to feel safe at home in his bed. Instead, William Leach was executed as he lay sleeping, and his house burned down around him in a desperate attempt to hide the horror within."

On the morning of the fire, deputies suspected that Griffin Leach was intoxicated when they pulled him over. Leach, a convicted felon on probation for aggravated assault, was found in possession of a firearm, which was later confirmed as the murder weapon.

Leach initially told authorities that he had returned home to find his father had committed suicide and set the house on fire. However, investigators found inconsistencies in his story and enough evidence to convict him.

Griffin Leach has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his father and the subsequent arson.