'A happy ending': Fayette County firefighters reunite with baby whose life they saved

article

A sweet reunion might not have been possible if it wasn't for the quick action of a group of Fayette County first responders.

A couple recently got the chance to thank the medics and fighters who saved their baby's life.

On Nov. 12, Fayette County received a 911 call about a 7-week-old premature baby who was not breathing and was possibly in cardiac arrest.

The firefighters arrived to find the baby turning blue and not moving or breathing.

The team got to work immediately and was able to quickly resuscitate the infant and rush him to the hospital.

(Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services)

"There is never a more intense emergency call than when a child’s life is threatened," the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services wrote on Facebook. "We are just glad these professionals were there and gave this story a happy ending."

After the baby boy had recovered, the family reached out to thank the crews for saving their son's life and had the chance to meet the group again.