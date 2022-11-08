Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

article

Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.

Turns out, that not-so-little intruder was a domesticated pig.

At this time, deputies say they haven't located the owner of the poor pig.

If you have any information that can help reunite the hog with its handlers, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at (770) 461-6353.