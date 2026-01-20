Father turns in teen son wanted for Clayton County shootings

article

The Brief A father has turned in his son wanted for two separate shootings in Clayton County. A manhunt was activated for 16-year-old Lequan Stephens following a shooting in Lovejoy that happened earlier in the week. GBI also obtained warrants for Stephens.



A teen fugitive accused of two separate shootings was turned over to authorities in Clayton County on Tuesday, law enforcement says.

What we know:

16-year-old Lequan Stephens was turned in by his father at the Clayton County Police Department after police said Stephens fired into a vehicle on Lovejoy Crossing Lane on Jan. 17.

The shooting left a juvenile sitting in the front passenger seat with gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen activated his Fugitive Squad to track down Stephens after the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also secured warrants for Stephens over a separate shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Misty Ridge Court.

He is facing charges for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

What we don't know:

Police did not say when the shooting at Misty Ridge Court happened or the charges Stephens is facing in connection with it.

