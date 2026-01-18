Clayton County Sheriff searching for teen accused of aggravated assault

article

The Brief Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen has deployed the Fugitive Squad to find 16-year-old Lequan Stephens. Stephens faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, and more charges are expected. Authorities warn that the teen is armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.



Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen has activated his Fugitive Squad to track down a 16-year-old suspect described as "armed and dangerous."

Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen

What we know:

The suspect, identified as Lequan Stephens, is wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Sheriff Allen noted that additional felony charges are pending against the teenager.

Because Stephens is considered armed, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be extremely cautious.

What you can do:

"If you see Stephens, do not approach him," the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post. People are urged to call 911 immediately if they spot the teen.

What we don't know:

Allen didn't specify what specific assault Stephens is wanted for or what the additional charges may be.

Clayton County Fugitive Squad

Local perspective:

The Fugitive Squad is a specialized unit activated for high-priority suspects who pose a significant threat to public safety. Stephens' current whereabouts are unknown, and investigators are following several leads across the metro Atlanta area.