The father of an 8-year-old Gwinnett County girl who police say was beaten by her stepmother, resulting in her death, was arrested and also charged with murder.

Gwinnett County Jail records show an arrest Wednesday night for Cledir Mendes Barros. He's listed as a resident of the same house where Sayra Barros was found on Tuesday. FOX 5 has confirmed he is the young girl's father.

Barros has been charged with cruelty to a child in the second degree and murder in the second degree. Both are felonies.

He appeared before a Gwinnett County judge on Thursday morning where he was denied bond.

Cledir Mendes Barros appeared in Gwinnett County courtroom where he was denied bond in the murder of his 8-year-old daughter, Sayra Barros, along with the girl's stepmother, Natiela Barros.

Gwinnett stepmom charged in 8-year-old girl's beating death

Natiela Barros, 34, faced a Gwinnett County judge Wednesday morning just hours after being booked on multiple charges including malice murder of her stepdaughter.

According to her arrest warrant, Natiela beat 8-year-old Sayra Barros to death "with a wooden rolling pen 10 to 20 times, refusing to get her medical care afterwards."

"Bond has been denied on two of these," the judge told Natiela. "It says you’re a danger to somebody."

During her first appearance, Natiela told the judge she is a stay-at-home mom. It is unclear what led to the beating in the home on Vine Springs Trace West of Bethlehem Tuesday, but the arrest warrants say Natiela was angry and hit Sayra in multiple areas including the "top back of her neck."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a young child at a Bethlehem home on Jan. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

What we've learned about Natiela Barros

"Shocked, completely shocked," one neighbor said.

Neighbors in the quiet community are left to wrap their heads around what happened. One neighbor who did not want to show her face says she believes the family has four kids.

"I've never seen any violence coming from that family or that home," the woman said.

Natiela Barros (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators say after the beating, Natiela never called 911 to get help for Sayra, instead she called her husband.

"The father had called 911 when he arrived home and attempted to give CPR to the child," said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police.

With bond denied, the judge told Natiela this: "You’re going to be here for a while."

FOX 5 was able to speak to the father, but he did not want to go on camera and did not want to comment.