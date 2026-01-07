Father, daughter dead after apparent murder-suicide in Cherokee County

The Brief Deputies responded to a wooded area off Lower Burris Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday Curtis Evans, 57, and Emily Evans, 28, were found dead from gunshot wounds Investigators believe the father killed his daughter before taking his own life



Cherokee County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a father and daughter were found dead Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off Lower Burris Road.

What we know:

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 4 p.m. after a man reported receiving a text message from his brother-in-law containing a remote location in the woods. When the caller went to that area, authorities say he discovered the bodies.

Deputies and firefighters found Curtis Evans, 57, and his daughter, Emily Evans, 28, both of Canton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say early evidence indicates Curtis Evans shot his daughter before taking his own life. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).