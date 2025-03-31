Father of accused Apalachee High shooter seeks venue change amidst publicity concerns

The Brief Colin Gray, father of the accused shooter, faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly allowing his son access to the weapon used in the Apalachee High School shooting. Colin Gray's attorneys filed a motion to change the trial venue due to widespread publicity and potential juror bias. A hearing regarding the change of venue is scheduled for April 17, but it is unclear if Colin Gray will attend.



The father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray, could appear in court on April 17 to ask a judge for a change in trial venue.

Colin Gray's attorneys filed a motion earlier this month in Barrow County Superior court.

Colin Gray's charges

The backstory:

The elder Gray was charged with allowing his 14-year-old son access to the weapon investigators say was used to kill four people and injure nine others at Apalachee High School in September 2024. Colin Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. The outcome of his bond hearing could determine whether he remains in custody while awaiting trial.

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

The mass shooting at Apalachee High School occurred on Sept. 4, 2024. On that date, Colt Gray allegedly killed math teacher Cristina Irimie, Coach Richard Aspinwall, 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, and 14-year-old Christian Angulo. The students were identified as Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and the teachers were Cristina Irimie, 53, and Richard Aspinwall, 39.

Investigators later found a notebook belonging to Colt Gray that contained drawings eerily matching the events of the school shooting, as well as a checklist outlining steps Colt planned to take. They also found a "shrine of sorts" behind Colt's computer desk in his home, consisting of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

The GBI also learned from Colt's father, Colin Gray, that he had received unsettling text messages from both his daughter and ex-wife on the day of the shooting. After reading the texts, Colin said he went home and turned on the news, where he saw reports of the shooting at Colt’s school. He told investigators that he then went to Colt’s room to look for the AR-15-style rifle he had given him, only to find it missing. Investigators testified that Colin Gray did not seem surprised when he was informed of the shooting and did not immediately express remorse after learning about the incident.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder. (FOX 5)

Colin Gray files for change of venue

What we know:

In a filing, Colin Gray’s attorneys argue that the widespread publicity of the case, and the passionate response it invokes, should be the reason for the trial being moved. "The reference to charges pending against the defendant and to the defendant’s background has been placed before the prospective jurors in this case information which is incompetent as evidence and has severely prejudiced prospective jurors against the defendant," the motion reads.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have yet to respond to the motion.

It is not known is Colin Gray will appear at the hearing.

What's next:

The hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. on April 17.

SEE ALSO: