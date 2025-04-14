Fatal shooting under investigation at apartment complex in SW Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments in southwest Atlanta. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Landrum Drive. Authorities have not released information about the victim or a possible suspect.



Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments, located on Landrum Drive. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found one person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the victim’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is also unclear whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.