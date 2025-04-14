Fatal shooting under investigation at apartment complex in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments, located on Landrum Drive. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found one person dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information about the victim’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is also unclear whether a suspect is in custody.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.