Fatal shooting under investigation at apartment complex in SW Atlanta

Published  April 14, 2025 7:00am EDT
Published  April 14, 2025 7:00am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments in southwest Atlanta.
    • The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Landrum Drive.
    • Authorities have not released information about the victim or a possible suspect.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Woodlands at Cascade Apartments, located on Landrum Drive. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found one person dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the victim’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is also unclear whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story gathered at the scene. 

