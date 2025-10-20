Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting reported on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 20, 2025 9:00am EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A fatal shooting on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro was under investigation on Monday morning.

The Brief

    • A person was shot and killed at a home on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro, near Flint River School.
    • Information about a possible suspect or motive has not been released.
    • The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more details.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday at a home on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro, near Flint River School.

What we know:

Investigators remained at the scene throughout the morning, gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors as they worked to piece together what happened.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects. The victim's name also has not been released at this time. 

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are expected to release more information at a later time. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Clayton County Sheriff's Office at the scene. 

