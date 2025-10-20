Fatal shooting reported on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro area
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Monday at a home on Fifth Avenue in Jonesboro, near Flint River School.
What we know:
Investigators remained at the scene throughout the morning, gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors as they worked to piece together what happened.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released details about what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects. The victim's name also has not been released at this time.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are expected to release more information at a later time.