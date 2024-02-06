Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Norcross, shooter on the run

Norcross
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Norcross police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on Lively Avenue near Buford Highway.

According to Norcross Police Department, three males who knew each other got into a verbal argument at a mechanic shop.

One of the men pulled out a shotgun and shot another man in the chest.

The gunshot victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested, but police know who it is.