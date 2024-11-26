Police investigating deadly shooting in SW Atlanta

article

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on a southwest Atlanta road on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 500 block of Glenn Street SW.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene saw multiple officers looking around the pedestrian walkway of a nearby tunnel under the train tracks. Crime scene tape had blocked off that part of the road.

While details about the shooting are limited, authorities have confirmed that at least one person has died.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.