Fatal multi-vehicle Cobb County crash kills 1, injures 6, including 3 children

A 55-year-old Austell woman was killed and several people were injured March 12 in a multi-vehicle crash on Factory Shoals Road, north of South Gordon Road, according to Cobb County Police Department.

CCPD says Sylvia Williamson was driving a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks on Factory Shoals Road when the vehicle crossed the double yellow line and collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Taylor Holloway, 29, of Mableton.

The Nissan then hit a 2010 Dodge Dakota driven by 58-year-old Airredo Lopez Del Angel before running head on into a maroon 2001 Acura MDX driven by 52-year-old Jose Ocampo of Smyrna.

Holloway, Del Angel, and Dakota passenger Hector Lopez escaped injury. Ocampo was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with injuries.

Williamson's passengers Caprishea Cubit-Williamson, Tastaunee Williamson-Cubit, a 1-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl were transported to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. Additionally, an 8-year-old girl was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital with severe injuries.

Williamson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.