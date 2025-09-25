Fatal domestic-related shooting under investigation in Roswell

article

The Brief Roswell police investigating fatal shooting at Rosemont Apartment Homes. Suspect detained; incident believed to be domestic-related. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Roswell police responded to a fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Rosemont Parkway at the Rosemont Apartment Homes.

What we know:

According to police, it appears the shooting is related to an "isolated domestic incident." They have detained a suspect in the area.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police say.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim or the suspect have been identified. Police also have not explained the relationship between the two.

FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene and will update this story when more information is provided.