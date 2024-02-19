Woman killed in fatal crash on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in NW Atlanta

article

A fatal crash happened overnight in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in the Collier Heights neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say a Dodge Avenger, driven by a 26-year-old male, was headed north on Holmes Drive when the driver failed to maintain his lane and crossed over the center line and ran into a Subaru Impreza head on.

The driver of the Subaru, a 41-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Avenger was transported to a hospital with injuries.

The crash, which happened at approximately 2:17 a.m. Feb. 19, is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.