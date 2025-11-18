Fast-moving fire destroys multiple homes in Stephens County

article

The Brief Multiple homes burned on South Panther Creek Road, with crews taking hours to contain the fire. No injuries reported, but nearby roads were shut down and several agencies provided mutual aid. The fire occurred as officials warned of elevated wildfire danger from dry air and rising temperatures.



A fast-moving fire tore through multiple homes in Stephens County on Monday, forcing road closures and drawing firefighters from several departments as crews worked for hours to contain the flames.

What we know:

Stephens County 911 began receiving calls just before 2 p.m. about a structure fire on South Panther Creek Road near North Black Mountain Road. When the first crews arrived, they found several buildings already fully involved in heavy fire. Carnes Creek Fire, Shiloh Fire, Eastanollee Fire, Stephens County EMS and sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond, and mutual aid units from Toccoa Fire and Habersham County Fire were quickly requested.

Multiple homes burned on South Panther Creek Road in Stephens County as firefighters shut down nearby roads while working to contain the flames near North Black Mountain Road on Nov. 17, 2025. (Stephens County Sheriff's Office)

The agencies shut down North Black Mountain Road and South Panther Creek Road, where a fire hose is blocking the intersection.

According to fire officials, it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. Crews remained on scene well into the evening. No injuries were reported.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said fire tankers from Habersham County and multiple Stephens County and Toccoa units responded to the area, along with county EMS.

Multiple homes burned on South Panther Creek Road in Stephens County as firefighters shut down nearby roads while working to contain the flames near North Black Mountain Road on Nov. 17, 2025. (Carnes Creek Fire Department)

The backstory:

Fire officials on Monday warned that unusually dry air and rising temperatures are creating elevated wildfire danger across North and Central Georgia. Humidity levels have fallen into the teens and 20s, prompting the Georgia Forestry Commission and National Weather Service to urge residents to avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that could spark a blaze. FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said dry vegetation and low humidity make fires "able to unintentionally spread pretty quickly across the region." Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and near 80 later this week, which could challenge November records. Residents are asked to discard cigarettes properly and avoid any activities that could ignite a fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what sparked the fire or whether the dry weather played a role.

It is not clear how many structures were damaged or whether any residents have been displaced.

Multiple homes burned on South Panther Creek Road in Stephens County as firefighters shut down nearby roads while working to contain the flames near North Black Mountain Road on Nov. 17, 2025. (Stephens County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities have not released information on the condition of the homes that were not fully involved when crews arrived.

Fire investigators have not announced when they expect to determine a cause.