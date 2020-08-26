Fast, furious, and socially distant at Porsche Experience Center Atlanta

It doesn’t get much more “socially distant” than driving alone in a car.

So, if you’re going to be socially distant in that way — why not do it in a gleaming new Porsche?

After closing down for a short time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta is welcoming back drivers who want to take a (literal) spin on their 1.6-mile track.

Never been? Michelle Rainey explains: “We always say that the Porsche Experience Center — the PEC — is really Porsche’s playground for anyone who is an enthusiast of the automobile or of driving.”

Open since 2015, the PEC is an interactive destination located at the company’s headquarters near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Features include a Driving Simulator Lab inside and the track outside — on which visitors who book the experience may drive their favorite Porsche model for 90 minutes, to see how it handles on the course’s six distinct areas.

“On our property, we have a fleet of almost 80 vehicles,” says Rainey.

Due to the pandemic, driving coaches no longer sit in the passenger seats next to drivers; instead, they maintain constant contact through radios. Staffers say they also thoroughly clean vehicles between each run.

“When you get in a car, you’ll see it’s clean, it’s sanitized, and we might even have a hang tag that says, ‘Sanitized For Your Safety,’” says Rainey.

Right now, the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta is offering a special promotion for Georgia residents: 20 percent off the price of their 90-minute driving experience. When booking, staffers say Georgia residents may enter the promotional code “LOCAL20” to access the discount.

For more information on the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to see our experience driving the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S!

