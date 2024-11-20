Fashion show benefits Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance

Awareness. Knowledge. Action.

Those three words make up the heart of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance’s mission. But tomorrow night, you can add one more important word to that list: fashion.

Buckhead’s Lenox Square Mall will host the 2024 Teal to Heal Fashion Show Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring ovarian cancer survivors and caregiver models strutting down the runway to raise money for GOCA. It’s the first time the annual event will be hosted by Lenox Square, and it all begins with a pre-show reception including hors d’oeuvres from Citizens Market and drinks made using Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails. Along with the runway show — which will include plenty of fashionable looks in teal, of course, which is the color associated with ovarian cancer awareness — the night also includes a live auction and raffle (with prizes furnished by Lenox Square retailers!).

According to the GOCA website, ovarian cancer occurs in 1 in 87 women, and is the 5th leading cause of death among women. GOCA was created back in 1998 (by a group of Atlanta women who met at the St. Joseph’s Gynecological Cancer Support Group) with a mission to increase awareness and educate women and their families about the risks, symptoms, and treatment of ovarian cancer. For more information on the nonprofit’s programs, click here.

Open seating tickets for tomorrow’s Teal to Heal Fashion Show are $100 per person, and are available here. And be sure to click the video player in this article to check out our very special sneak peek at how the models are preparing for their big moment on the runway!