Fannin County Sheriff's deputy, wife killed in car crash

The Fannin County community is remembering the life of a sheriff's deputy.

Corporal Richard Gazaway with the Fannin County Sheriff's Office and his wife, Heather died in a car crash on January 28, the sheriff's office confirmed in a Facebook post.

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of one of our own, Corporal Richard Gazaway. He was involved in a tragic car accident last night January 28, 2022. His wife, Heather also succumbed to her injuries," the sheriff's office wrote.

According to the sheriff's office, Richard was hired as a detention officer in 2013. In 2015 he became a certified officer before he was promoted to the rank of corporal in January.

Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the Gazaway family, who he said are facing an "unimaginable loss."

Governor Kemp shared his condolences on social media saying: "Marty, the girls, & I are truly saddened by the tragic deaths of Heather & Corporal Richard Gazaway. As we mourn their loss along with the Fannin County community, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for their 12- & 3-year-old girls who are facing an unimaginable loss."

Richard and Heather are survived by their two daughters.

"We ask that you keep Corporal Gazaway’s children and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult journey," officials wrote.

____

