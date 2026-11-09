Fannin County schools move to virtual learning Monday

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The Brief Fannin County schools will hold a virtual learning day Monday, Nov. 9, because flooding disrupted McCaysville’s water supply. Teachers will communicate assignments by 11 a.m.; schools will announce extracurricular activity plans by 10 a.m. Veterans Day events at Blue Ridge and East Fannin elementary schools will be rescheduled.



The Fannin County School System will hold a virtual learning day Monday because the recent flooding in McCaysville disrupted the city’s water supply, which serves West Fannin Elementary School.

RELATED: McCaysville water restored: System unsafe for drinking after flood

What we know:

Teachers will notify students about assignments by 11 a.m. Individual schools will announce plans for extracurricular activities by 10 a.m.

Veterans Day events at Blue Ridge Elementary and East Fannin Elementary will be rescheduled. The schools will provide families with updated scheduling information.

School buildings will be closed, but directors, administrators, coordinators and 12-month employees should report to work at their regular times if it is safe to do so. Families needing support are encouraged to contact their school’s administration.

What happened in Fannin County

What we know:

Heavy rain caused the Toccoa River, which becomes the Ocoee River in Tennessee, to rise to a record 18 feet near McCaysville and Copperhill. Floodwaters inundated homes, businesses and streets, prompting evacuations and water rescues. As the water receded, residents and businesses began facing extensive cleanup and recovery.

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People needing shelter can go to the Fannin County Recreation Department on Winding Drive in Blue Ridge, which the American Red Cross opened as a shelter. Those seeking cleanup help can call Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief at 678-899-9479. People who want to volunteer must first register at the Incident Command Center behind McCaysville City Hall, 223 Blue Ridge Drive. For donations, the Copperhill Flood Relief Fund accepts contributions through copperhill.gov, and the United Way of the Ocoee Region accepts donations by text at COPPERHILL to 41444.