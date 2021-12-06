The most popular holiday movies set in each state

Fandango's streaming service VUDU has unveiled a list of the most popular holiday films set in each state to help families celebrate the season while enjoying some local pride.

The list, which is based on a Fandango survey of thousands of film fans, features a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies and kid flicks to action-adventures and Hallmark and Lifetime titles.

Below are some of the most notable movies that topped the list. You can check out the full list on Fandango's website.

California: "Die Hard"

"Die Hard" follows a New York City cop, played by Bruce Willis, whose visit to California for the holidays is interrupted when his estranged wife and several others are taken hostage during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

Texas: "Lonestar Christmas"

"Lonestar Christmas" follows Erin, played by Stephanie Bennett, a single mother who takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch.

While at the ranch, she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo (Marco Grazzini) while learning to forgive her father for the past.

Florida: "Ernest Saves Christmas"

Santa Claus is looking for his successor, and hapless taxi driver Ernest P. Worrell is just the man to help him out. Traveling to Florida to pass his mantle on to children's show host Joe Carruthers, Santa gets into unexpected trouble, and it's up to Ernest, along with a teen girl named Harmony, to assist St. Nick with his important mission, or the future of Christmas could be in jeopardy.

The film stars Jim Varney, Douglas Seale, Oliver Clark and Noelle Parker.

New York: "Elf"

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.

The film stars Will Ferrell as Buddy and James Caan as Walter Hobbs.

Pennsylvania: "Trading Places"

"Trading Places" follows the very rich and extremely greedy Duke brothers who wager a bet over whether "born-loser" Billy Ray Valentine could become as successful as the pompous commodity trader Louis Winthorpe III if circumstances were reversed.

The film stars Eddie Murphy as Billy Ray Valentine and Dan Akroyd as Louis Winthorpe III. Jamie Lee Curtis plays Ophelia and Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy are the Duke brothers,

Illinois: "Home Alone"

When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother makes him sleep in the attic. After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Ohio: "A Christmas Melody"

"A Christmas Melody" follows Kristin, a divorced clothing designer who has just closed her small Manhattan boutique and returned to her Ohio hometown to live in her parents’ former home. Kristin and her daughter Emily learn to adjust to their new home with the help of a music teacher named Danny and Kristin’s Aunt Sarah, the local coffee shop owner.

The film stars Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Kathy Najimy and Mariah Carey as Kristen's former high school rival and PTA president Melissa Atkinson.