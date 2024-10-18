Family of veteran killed at Atlanta VA hospital reacts to body cam video

The Brief John Smith's family saw bodycam footage of his fatal shooting by police for the first time during a meeting with the DA. Smith, armed with a knife and having a mental health crisis, was shot by police at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. The DA's office will not charge the officer involved, stating the use of force was justified under the law. Despite the official position, Smith's family disputes the threat level he posed and plans to continue seeking criminal charges. Smith's mother, Onnie Smith, has vowed not to give up on seeking justice for her son.



John Smith's family watched police body camera video of a deadly confrontation between police officers and the military veteran for the first time at a meeting earlier this week with DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

Smith was experiencing a mental health crisis at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur, and was armed with a knife, when an officer shot him in January.

His family was dismayed upon learning that the officer would not face charges.

"This was not done right by the DA's office," lamented Justice for Veterans' Amos King. "That's how we feel. And we want somebody else to take a look at it."

The DA's office issued a written statement explaining the decision, which read in part: "Although Mr. Smith’s death was a tragedy, the evidence shows that under the law, the officer who shot Mr. Smith was justified in his use of force, and he will not be charged. Our office has now closed this case. "



Smith was holding a knife to his throat, and threatening to harm himself, the night of the shooting.

Body cam video showed officers trying to get Smith to drop his weapon. Officials said an officer opened fire when the 58-year-old threatened a hospital worker with a knife.

The family said body cam video and physical evidence tell a different story, and insist Smith wasn't a threat to anyone but himself. They are weighing their next move and say they will continue to pursue criminal charges in the case.

"We as a family, we are going to continue to do what we need to do to get some justice for John," said Smith's mother Onnie Smith. "I am not giving up. I refuse to give up. That was my oldest son."