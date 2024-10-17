DA finds officer justified in fatal shooting of veteran at Atlanta VA hospital

article

The Brief No charges will be filed against the officer involved in the fatal January 29, 2024, shooting of veteran John Robert Smith Jr. at the Atlanta VA Medical Center. Body camera footage showed officers repeatedly asking Smith to drop a knife before he advanced toward a hospital employee, prompting an officer to fire. DeKalb DA Sherry Boston expressed condolences to Smith’s family, acknowledging the challenges veterans face, and confirmed the case is now closed.



DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced her decision not to charge the officer involved in the Jan. 29 fatal shooting of John Robert Smith Jr., 58, at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on Clairmont Road.

Boston’s office says it concluded after a thorough investigation that the officer acted lawfully in the use of force against Smith.

"Mr. Smith’s death is a painful reminder of the struggles our veterans face, even long after their service officially ends," said Boston. "We grieve with his family and offer them our deepest condolences."

Boston says that she and her team met with Smith’s family earlier this week to walk them through the details of the case, including showing them the officer’s body-worn camera footage from the incident.

PREVIOUS: Veteran's family demanding body cam footage from deadly shooting at VA hospital

According to the investigation, Smith went to the hospital that night expressing thoughts of harming himself or others. Medical staff and a VA social worker began the process of admitting him when Smith retrieved a knife from his belongings.

VA Police officers were called to assist, and body camera footage showed multiple officers attempting to de-escalate the situation, pleading with Smith to drop the weapon. At one point, Smith apparently followed a hospital employee into a closed room and moved toward him with the knife.

Fearing for the employee's life, one officer fired at Smith, striking him. Despite immediate medical assistance from officers and hospital staff, Smith succumbed to his injuries. Smith was reportedly shot more than a dozen times.

Boston's office concluded that the officer’s actions were justified under the law, and the case has been closed without any criminal charges.