Family seeks justice for young father gunned down outside Atlanta barbershop

Atlanta police want to track down a killer who ambushed a young father after he walked out of the barbershop.

The deadly shooting happened on Carmia Drive at the popular Camp Creek Marketplace Saturday night around 9 p.m., outside the barbershop near the Publix.

"He has a ton of friends who loved him because he was warm. Friendly and generous," Wyman Boyd's grandmother said.

Wilhelmina Boyd talked with FOX 5 from her California home. She said she almost fainted when she got the disturbing news.

"The energy went out of my body. I don't know how else to explain it. It took something from me when I heard that," she said.

Atlanta police investigate the deadly shooting of a man leaving a barbershop along Camp Creek Parkway on the evening of May 28, 2022. (FOX 5)

Mrs. Boyd said her 27-year-old grandson was a good person who absolutely adored his 4-year-old son.

Several people in the barbershop said Boyd was jovial and cracking jokes just before he left Saturday night. Atlanta police believe the young father was targeted, but his family and the people in the barbershop said he did not see it coming.

"It seemed more personal than anything else. I think he was absolutely caught unaware and he was not armed," the grandmother lamented.

Atlanta police have not made an arrest in the case. The family said police have surveillance video of the killing, but it is grainy.