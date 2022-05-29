Man shot dead outside SW Atlanta barbershop

A man was gunned down at an Atlanta shopping plaza on Saturday, and Atlanta police said a suspect is still on the run.

Police said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. outside a barbershop in the Camp Creek Marketplace on Carmia Drive. Police said the victim was unconscious with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Atlanta Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Homicide investigators responded to the location and attempted to obtain evidence of the crime," Homicide Investigator Germain Dearlove said.

Atlanta police said the shooting was targeted and officials haven't provided information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.



