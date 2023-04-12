Family seeks justice for dog shot on Easter Sunday in Clayton County

A Clayton County family is demanding answers after someone shot their one-year-old dog.

The dog is expected to survive, but it is not going to be easy for the family.

The family says the dog got out of the back gate and when she came home an hour later there was a gunshot wound in her cheek.

"She’s so bright. She’s wagging her tail. It’s a relief," Vincent Bornert said.

It is a sigh of relief for Vincent Bornert. His family’s dog, Harley, survived after someone shot her in the face on Easter Sunday.

"Why? I don’t understand. It’s a tiny dog and a friendly dog to everyone," Bornert said.

Vincent says the dog got out of the backyard in the Ridge Court community in Clayton County.

The Great Pyrenees and Blue Heeler mix came home an hour later and something was off.

"The bullet came in the right cheek and was shot at some distance. It should be a 9 mm," Bornert said.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Supplied)

They took the dog to a nearby animal hospital who advised them to make the two-hour journey to Auburn, Alabama for better care.

That is where the Harley has been recovering until she got home Wednesday.

"Today, we learned that she will survive the wounds if she gets the appropriate care, which means a lot of time and money," Bornert said.

Time and money this family simply does not have as Harley cannot eat or drink by herself, and will need serious care for months to come.

"My question is why, and we would like to understand what happened, and bring some justice," Bornert said.

As the dog has a slow recovery, this family wants answers.

"Be responsible for what you have done. Come forward and explain to us. Maybe you had reasons. Maybe not. Be responsible for it," Bornert said.

Clayton County Police confirm they are looking into the incident.

If you want to help the family click here.