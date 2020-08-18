Family seeks closure in 2016 deadly officer-involved shooting

The family of a man killed 4 years ago by an Atlanta police officer released dash camera video of the deadly shooting.

The family of 22-year-old Caine Rogers said no one from the city has ever apologized to them for the death of their son.

In June of 2016, an off-duty Atlanta police officer working security noticed a man trying to break into cars. That officer called for back-up. The video released by civil attorneys from the Cochran Law Firm shows then-officer James Burns racing to the scene.

"Your family member, your loved one, wasn't in any compacity of committing a crime, wasn't endangering an officer. This officer didn't have any interaction with him when he killed him. He didn't even know his name. The city of Atlanta has disrespected us greatly, by never even acknowledging that this officer murdered our son," Deravis Thomas, the victim’s father said.

Civil attorneys for Rogers family accused Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of playing politics with police brutality. They said she is outraged publicly when the cameras are on, but fighting families in court and being unwilling to take responsibility for the officer’s actions.

"It is shameful for the city to say one thing to the media and turn around and do something else different in court," attorney Sam Starks complained.

The city fired Burns and, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, and violation of oath of office.

Now, Rogers’ family said Mayor Bottoms should follow up her public outrage with a willingness to bring justice to families whose loved ones are wrongly killed by officers.

"We find it hypocritical to talk about injustices across this nation but refuse to take responsibility for police officers in this city," attorney Shean Williams commented during a news conference.

The attorneys want Mayor Bottoms to create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to deal with past and present abuse of the use of force cases involving officers.

Mayor Bottoms released a statement Monday afternoon that reads:

"The fact that this incident occurred in 2016 before I was Mayor, yet remains unresolved four years later, only highlights the need for urgent action and reform. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Caine Rogers and every other family awaiting justice."