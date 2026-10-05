Family seeks answers after Clayton County pedestrian hit-and-run

The Brief A 38-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in the hit-and-run. Police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV. The crash happened near State Route 138 in Clayton County.



Clayton County police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with autism seriously injured last week.

What we know:

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Christopher Gutierrez, was walking near the 400 block of Magnolia Circle after leaving a Shell gas station when he was struck while trying to cross State Route 138.

Gutierrez’s family said he regularly makes the walk from his home at the Tara Bridge Apartments on Magnolia Circle to the gas station across the street.

Surveillance video shows Gutierrez, wearing a red shirt, preparing to cross the roadway on the night of Oct. 1.

The footage shows a driver hit him. The driver briefly stopped and activated the vehicle’s emergency lights, but then drove away.

There is no crosswalk where Gutierrez was crossing.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Surveillance camera footage shows 38-year-old Christopher Gutierrez, a man with autism, walking outside a Shell gas station near State Route 138 in Clayton County shortly before he was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 1, 2024 (Clayton County Police Department/Family Handout).

A family member said another driver stopped in the road and helped Gutierrez get across the street so he could make it home.

Once there, Gutierrez told his family he had been hit by a car.

His family called 911 after Gutierrez began complaining of severe pain.

He was taken to an area hospital, where doctors found he was suffering from internal bleeding.

What they're saying:

His sister Amanda said he needed two blood transfusions and is now undergoing emergency surgery on his femur.

She is asking the driver who hit him to come forward and take responsibility.

"It’s cruel," Amanda said. "You hit somebody, you didn’t make the report, now he’s suffering."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.