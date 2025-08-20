Family searching for missing Gwinnett County woman pleads for answers

The Brief A family says their loved one has been missing for months. Cheree McCroskey was last seen in May. Her family and police need your help finding her.



Cheree McCroskey was last seen in May. Now the police and her loved ones are asking for help finding her.

What they're saying:

Charla Weisner and Krista Brewer say Cheree McCroskey often calls them at their home in Oklahoma to ask for money. But they haven’t heard from their sister for a long time. "She has not asked for anything in over two months," said Weisner. "Very worried," said Brewer.

McCroskey, 53, moved from North Carolina to Georgia earlier this year. "The last I spoke with Cheree was May 1," Weisner said.

Gwinnett County Police last saw McCroskey on May 26 along Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

"She’s mentally disabled, and she has bipolar (disorder)," Weisner said. "She was homeless, living in Sweetwater park."

Police say McCroskey often hangs out on Herrington Road, near Sweetwater Park and Sweetwater Road at Old Norcross Road.

"Detectives just don’t know where she’s at right now. They’re doing their best to follow up and identify where she’s at," said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department.

McCroskey’s sisters fear the worst. "I just got a feeling that she’s no longer with us," Weisner said.

"I worry that she’s passed," Brewer said.

They want their sister to know love and miss her and want her back safe. "I will fly down there and fly back with her. I will bring her home. Just let me know you’re okay," Weisner said.

"I’d say ‘Sis, come home. We will help you. We’ll come and get you. You’ve got a place here,’" Brewer said.

The sisters made heartfelt pleas to anyone who might be with McCroskey. "I would ask where she’s at. What did you do with her?" Weisner said.

"If she’s alive, I would urge them to have her contact us so that we know she’s okay," Brewer said.

Cheree McCroskey is 5’9" and weighs about 120 lbs. She has a four-leaf clover and the word "lucky" tattooed on her left arm.

What you can do:

Call the police or Crime Stoppers if you’ve seen her or know where she is.