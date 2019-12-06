Family saved by barking dogs from fire that destroys Peachtree City home

A Peachtree City family says they lost everything in a devastating house fire last week the night after Thanksgiving. The community is rallying in a big way to help the family get back on their feet.

In a video, the family shot of inside their home after the fire and provided to FOX 5, the damage is extensive and so much of their belongings arenot salvageable because of the exposure to toxic smoke.

Shalegh Gill and her stepson were upstairs watching a movie when they heard popping sounds and the family dogs barking madly. They thought someone was breaking in.

“So, I went downstairs expecting an intruder and it was an intruder,” Gill said. “My house was on fire.”

Shelagh credits their dogs Dutch and Henry with alerting them in time to get out of the house safely. The fire spread so fast that Shelagh could not find and save her kitten Tilly, who perished.

”I was in a really dark place for a while and then the community stepped in and I felt grateful that we were alive,” Gill said.

The Fayette County community is stepping in to help the family start over. The need is great according to family friend Brian Mundy.

“Thy lost pretty much everything and it was so sad,” Gill said.

There is a Go Fund Me Page and a donation drop-off site at A Better Way Ministries in Peachtree City.

“They need furniture, clothes, and bedding the most,” Mundy said.

“If you drop off a donation at A Better Way Ministries, just let them know it’s for Shay and JP. Here is a link to the Go Fund Me Page.