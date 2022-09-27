Family safe after escaping burning Decatur home

A family of four is safe after they all escaped from their burning home overnight in Decatur.

FOX 5 cameras caught the intense flames shooting through the roof of the home on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue early Tuesday morning.

City of Decatur fire crews responded to the home around 2:40 a.m. and found the home belching heavy smoke and the front porch engulfed in flames that quickly spread throughout the building.

"When we got here we saw it was rolling pretty good from the front, and when they went around, they saw it was going to be even more extensive," Decatur Fire Rescue Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief Ninetta Violante said.

The flames were so heavy, the city called DeKalb County Fire for backup.

Authorities say the husband, wife, and two children were all able to make it out safely.

"Right now they're dealing with the shock of the loss of their home and everything in it," Violante said.

Fire crews stayed on the scene for hours putting out hotspots.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.