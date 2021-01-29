Family remembers woman killed in hit and run

The Georgia State Patrol is asking for help after a 24-year-old woman is hit and killed while walking home from the store.

Authorities said the driver did not stop and remains on the run.

"She was almost home. She was almost home," Latanya Townsend-Gates said.



It was an emotional moment for Latanya Townsend-Gates and her husband Kenneth Gates as they stand in the spot where their daughter’s life ended.

"Right now we are standing where my daughter took her last few breaths," Gates said.

Georgia State Patrol report Brianna Gates, 24, was hit and killed on January 8 on Roosevelt Highway in Fairburn.



The victim’s family said Brianna was heading home from the store to get items for dinner.

"She made it to the store and on her way back along here she was hit by a car. The car hit her and kept going," her mother said.

"Somebody’s car has to be damaged due to them hitting her because there were pieces in the street," Kenneth Gates said.



According to the incident report, a grill with a GMC logo was found at the scene believed to be from the car responsible.

"Someone’s out there living their ordinary life and we can’t even live our life like we use to when Brianna was here," Kenneth Gates said.

"She was funny. She was bubbly. She loved to sing and dance. As much as we teased her and told her she didn’t have any rhythm she kept trying," Latanya Gates said.



Gates said there’s one person she’s grateful for and that’s the person who spotted her daughter’s body on the side of the road and called for help.

"I thank that person that did that. You cared enough to see and noticed something wasn’t right and you did something about it. For that I’m grateful," Gates said.

Although it’s hard this mother won’t stop searching for the person who ended her daughter’s life.



"We can’t have peace until we know who did this," Gates said.

The Georgia State Patrol is asking anyone with information to come forward.

