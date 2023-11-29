Family provides update on Gainesville high school student’s condition after batting cage accident

A Gainesville High School student athlete remains in critical condition after a freak accident at baseball practice last Monday left him in a coma.

As 17-year-old Jeremy Medina fights to recover from a life-threatening injury, loved ones of the school’s star pitcher are walking by faith with a community of support behind them.

"There was a spirit of death surrounding him, but God had victory over his life," his father David Medina told reporters.

At a news conference Wednesday, school officials said Jeremy was struck in the head with a bat just before 1:20 p.m. on November 20, but there was no horseplay or foul play involved.

"As the player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head," GHS principal Jamie Green stated.

Medical staff at Northeast Georgia Regional Medical Center described the teen’s injuries as delicate to manage and at-times--unpredictable.

"The nature of his injuries are complicated… he remains currently still in critical condition and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best care to him," trauma surgeon Dr. Michael Cormican said.

Medina, who spoke on behalf of the family, said his son still has much to live for and big dreams to accomplish.

"Be a professional baseball player, of course, but also to reach out to other kids and give them the word of Jesus Christ."

While it’s a challenging and uncertain time for their family, he said they are certain that their trust for Jeremy’s full recovery is in a higher power, and they are grateful for the community support they’ve received.

School officials said they are working with athletic staff to review all existing safety protocols for baseball operations with the goal of student safety in mind.