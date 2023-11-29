Family of injured Georgia high school baseball player to speak on health battle

article

The family of an injured Gainesville High School baseball player who has been in a coma for over a week plans to speak about his health battle on Wednesday.

Jeremy Medina, a senior at Gainesville High School, was seriously injured during a batting cage accident on Nov. 20,

School officials say Medina, a pitcher and catcher on the high school's baseball team, was accidentally struck in the head with a baseball bat.

On Nov. 22, the district released Medina's name and confirmed he was in a coma at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

"His family are firm believers in Jesus Christ and His redemptive love, and are requesting prayer during this extremely difficult time," the district said in a statement.

Nearby Chestatee High School's baseball team also reacted to the news, saying that Medina was in their prayers.

"Jeremy is full of fight and grit on the baseball field, and we pray he continues to fight with the same grit," the team wrote on Facebook. "We continue to lift up those involved with the accident in our prayers and positive thoughts.

The family and school officials are expected to share the update Wednesday afternoon at the high school.