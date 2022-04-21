Family says father of 2 was walking away from fight when he was shot at Easter party

A family is searching for answers after a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Easter.

Clayton County police said the father of two was able to tell investigators who shot him before he died.

"You see it on the news and you never think it’s going to happen and it happened to me," Sauda Bahati said.

Sauda Bahati is still trying to comprehend that her grandson 19-year-old Reginald Manuel was shot and killed Easter Sunday.

Clayton County police said there was some sort of argument inside a home on Valley Hill Road with Reggie and his girlfriend’s mother.

Investigators confirm the teen left the home but was followed by the mother’s boyfriend who pulled a gun and shot the teen.

Jaswan Burrough (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested and charged Jaswan Burroughs in the killing.

"He became like my son and blood couldn’t make us any closer," Rodney Edgecomb said.

Reggie didn’t just have the love of one family but two. His Foster Dad Rodney Edgcomb said his chosen son loved video games and to crack jokes.

"He wasn’t in the street causing trouble. He was a kid trying to navigate life," Edgecomb said. "What I deal with most now is the void I feel in the home. He’s not just out hanging with friends. He will just not return."

"I just saw Reggie last week and that’s what makes it so hard. I just have talked to him. I was able to tell him I love him. I was able to say that to him," Bahati said.

Police said the father of two was able to tell investigators what happened and who pulled the trigger before he took his final breath.

"He did something brave. He lasted long enough to put the finger on him. There’s nothing anyone can say. To me its case closed for it to come from the mouth of the victim," Bahati said.

The fact that Reggie did the right thing and walked away will forever make his family proud.

"That should teach other people that when you see there’s a confrontation walk away and Reggie did that. He walked away from the confrontation. He may he loss his life he did the manly thing and walked away and I’m proud of you Reggie," Bahati said.

The suspect faces a laundry list of charges but police said he shouldn’t have had a gun in the first place as a convicted felon.