Family-owned Circus Vazquez thrills Atlanta audiences

The Brief Family-owned favorite Circus Vazquez is back in Atlanta, with shows happening under the big top at Plaza Fiesta through Sept. 7. Circus Vazquez was founded in Mexico City in 1969, and features performers from around the world. This year’s show includes Russian comedian and clown Boris Nikishkin, Spanish trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, and Ethiopian acrobatic act Gonder Troupe.



There’s an all-new show playing out under the big top in metro Atlanta right now — which means even if you’ve been to a Circus Vazquez performance in the past, you’ve never seen it quite like this!

The famed family-owned circus is back in town, with performances continuing through Sept. 7 at Plaza Fiesta, the shopping mall located on Buford Highway and Clairmont Road. Circus Vazquez, of course, has become a tradition for families since it was founded back in 1969 in Mexico City; several generations of the Vazquez family have been part of the business, as we learned last year during an interview with performer Jose Vazquez.

"I’m the fourth generation," he said. "[My great-grandfather] was the one that started working for a circus, my grandfather started [Circus Vazquez], and my parents and my uncles are the ones that are the owners right now."

This year’s show features incredible performers from around the world, including Russian comedian and clown Boris Nikishkin, Spanish trapeze artist Alexander Lichner, and Ethiopian acrobatic act Gonder Troupe.

There’s also a middle-aged feature reporter joining the show this year! Okay, that’s not true, but we sure tried to get in on the action this morning on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

For local Circus Vazquez showtimes and ticket information, click here. Plaza Fiesta is located at 4166 Buford Highway Northeast in Atlanta — and yes, the big top is air-conditioned!