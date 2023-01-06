Family of teen killed by police demand to see body cam video

A family wants justice for their 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a Clayton County police officer.

The mother or Eric Holmes says she is waited far too long for the whole story to come out about her son's death.

Thursday, Vakelvion Holmes and supporters gathered outside the GBI Headquarters and demanded the officer's body camera video be released.

Holmes believes the video will show exactly what happened in the final moments of her son's life.

"Release the cameras and tell the truth, that's all you got to do," Holmes yelled through a bullhorn outside the GBI.

"It smells like a cover-up, so we thought it was important to keep the pressure on," said Monica Johnson with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

On November 21, Clayton County police went to investigate a report of a stolen car. Police say there was an interaction between the officer and Eric Holmes.

Holmes got into the car and drove off. According to the GBI, that's when Officer Justin Stephens shot into the vehicle.

Stephens resigned last month in lieu of termination. The family wants him charged.

"I don't understand how he was able to resign, it was proven by the autopsy my son was shot in the back," said Holmes.

While at the GBI headquarters on Thursday, Dir. Michael Register spoke to Ms. Holmes. She says he set up a meeting with the family and Clayton County authorities. Holmes says she was told they will be able to see the body camera video. The meeting is scheduled for next week.