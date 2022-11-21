Possible stolen vehicle call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting, investigators say

A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning.

The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the officer found the vehicles and located handguns inside. At some point, investigators say the officer was confronted by the suspect.

Shots were fired at some point during a scuffle between the officer and suspect, striking and killing the suspect, investigators say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the case.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on paid administrative leave, a standard practice in these types of cases.

The name of the victim has not been released.