Family of man missing for month continue search in South Fulton

A South Fulton family continued their searching for their missing loved one who has been missing for months.

Roberto Walker Jr. was last seen in October.

The family of the 41-year-old man, who lives out of town, said when they heard from him last, he had been living in the South Fulton area.

They said he has a learning disability and has been experiencing homelessness, but that it is not like him to disappear for this long.

He has two kids who would really appreciate knowing that he’s okay.

His half-sister flew in from Washington, D.C. this weekend to search for him.

"He has two children that are desperately looking for him as well as myself and my family, his mom," said Crystal Walker.

"You know, we looked under bridges, we went to Grady Hospital, we’ve checked morgues," said mother Enid Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department.

