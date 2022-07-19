Family of great-grandmother shot in her own home says they want 'justice'

The daughter of Carolyn Griffin, Maya Griffin, said her mother did not deserve this as at all, and the family needs help to find the gunman.

Carolyn Griffin, 60, could not recover from the brutal attack in her own home at Arbor Gardens Apartments.

Police have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Kevin Nicholas Barge.

He is wanted on several charges including aggravated assault with the intent to murder, rape or rob, and false imprisonment.

"Tied her up, put her in the closet, and he left her for dead, Maya Griffin said.

Police said Barge bound and gagged Griffin, and a second woman, in Griffin's bedroom and shot them both, leaving them for dead.

Investigators said the other woman wiggled free, escaped, and ran to a neighbor’s apartment to call for help on the morning of July 5.

Medics rushed Griffin to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died on Sunday.

"Carolyn had a heart of gold," Deborah Griffin said.

Carolyn's oldest sister, Deborah, said she knew Barge personally and let him into her home at around 3 a.m. on the morning of July 5.

"To open your door to someone that you thought you could trust to come in to your home and to torture you the way that this young man did, please god, I know you have all power we just want justice.

The family is left broken, now hoping that Clayton County police find Barge soon.

"We want to see justice. My mom deserved it, she’s a loving person, helped everyone around her," Maya Griffin said.