Family of GA-400 hit and run victim still hopeful three years later

Three years after a driver hit and killed her, Rasheeda Covington's family still does not know who was behind the wheel.

"When I got that phone call September 21, 2019. I couldn't believe it," said Kamau Gant, Covington's older brother.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, someone hit Covington as she walked along Georgia 400 near Lenox Road and did not stop. At the time, officers recovered parts of the bumper to a 2003 to 2007 gold Honda Accord.

Gant said since then, the case has gone cold and the original investigator is no longer with the department. He said he never thought his sister's case would remain unsolved for this long.

"I would honestly think in my heart that somebody would have had the decency to do the right thing, say, 'Hey, I'm sorry,'" said Gant. "And I'm not even opposed to asking for the judge to be lenient on them just so that we could have some resolve and just move forward at this point as a family."

Gant said his sister was a "vital part" of his family often taking his children to the park or to play basketball.

"My kids, they talk about 'Tee-Tee' all the time—that's what they called her—like, 'I miss her,' you know, things like that. 'Why'd she have to go?' Just to give us that answer, just to give us peace of mind, it would mean the world to us to have that," Gant explained.

Atlanta police investigate a deadly hit and run along Georgia 400 near Lenox Road on September 21, 2019. (FOX 5)

Gant said he has set aside money for a reward on top of what Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has offered for information in the case.

"Just rehashing the memories, the thoughts and just knowing that somebody's still walking the streets and they're okay with what they did. I mean, it's not okay," said Gant. "You know you tore a family apart."

FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta police for an update on the case, but they have not responded.

Anyone with information should call investigators or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.